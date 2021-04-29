Brokerages Set Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Target Price at $59.75

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,198 shares of company stock worth $1,409,631 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLD opened at $39.48 on Monday. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

