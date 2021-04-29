Brokerages Set Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) PT at $46.00

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.61. 2,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,895. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $51.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.