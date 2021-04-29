Brokerages Set Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) PT at GBX 684

Shares of Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 684 ($8.94).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of LON SNN traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 638 ($8.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,007. The stock has a market cap of £947.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Sanne Group has a one year low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a one year high of GBX 712 ($9.30). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 628.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 597.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Sanne Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

