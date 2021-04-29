Brokerages Set STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Target Price at $33.70

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.70.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,857. STORE Capital has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,910,000 after buying an additional 1,437,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 174,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

