Brokers Offer Predictions for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

