Brokers Offer Predictions for Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

