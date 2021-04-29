Brokers Offer Predictions for Rocket Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocket Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.37.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hillman Co. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,074,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 150.6% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.