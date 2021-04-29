Brokers Set Expectations for American Campus Communities, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for American Campus Communities in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.88.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

NYSE ACC opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,849,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,528,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,233,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,218,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,109,000 after purchasing an additional 714,068 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 429,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

