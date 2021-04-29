Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brown & Brown in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

NYSE BRO opened at $52.43 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

