BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

CC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

