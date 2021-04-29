BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,420 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. The company has a market cap of $186.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.84, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

