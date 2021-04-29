BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 435 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 40.9% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $258.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.99.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

