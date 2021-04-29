BTIG Research Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $240.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FTNT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.08.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $198.01 on Monday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $103.76 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Fortinet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Fortinet by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 95,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.