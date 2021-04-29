Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLDR opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

