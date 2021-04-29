Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BZLFY. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bunzl from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Bunzl to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bunzl from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $36.02.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

