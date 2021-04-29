Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Insider Sells £25,200 in Stock

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) insider David Thomas Traynor sold 360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £25,200 ($32,923.96).

LON:BYOT opened at GBX 7.35 ($0.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £32.82 million and a P/E ratio of 18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.61. Byotrol plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.10 ($0.13).

About Byotrol

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

