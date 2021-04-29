Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Insider Sells £25,200 in Stock

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) insider David Thomas Traynor sold 360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £25,200 ($32,923.96).
LON:BYOT opened at GBX 7.35 ($0.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £32.82 million and a P/E ratio of 18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.61. Byotrol plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.10 ($0.13).
About Byotrol
Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.