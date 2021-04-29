C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Short Interest Update

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBNT remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 550,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,494. C-Bond Systems has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that C-Bond Systems will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C-Bond Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

