Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Cabot Oil & Gas has raised its dividend by 135.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:COG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.06. 5,518,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,867,554. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

