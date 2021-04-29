Caliber Wealth Management LLC Sells 638 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.3% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $272.73 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.64 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.09 and a 200 day moving average of $236.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

