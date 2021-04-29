Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.940-5.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.220-1.280 EPS.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.05. 513,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.45.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.57.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

