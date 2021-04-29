Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.94-5.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.03. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.940-5.240 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.05. 513,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,042. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.57.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

