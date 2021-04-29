Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.69. 314,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,409. Camtek has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Camtek alerts:

CAMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.