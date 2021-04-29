Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.69. 314,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,409. Camtek has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 1.66.

CAMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Earnings History for Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit