Canaccord Genuity Raises International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target to $77.50

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $77.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. AlphaValue upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

