Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded to “Mixed” by OTR Global

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.34.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 22,044 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 423,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 31,520 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,330,000. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,865,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

