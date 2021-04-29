Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Set at C$122.00 by CSFB

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has been given a C$122.00 target price by equities research analysts at CSFB in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$143.31.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$134.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$95.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$108.78 and a 52 week high of C$149.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$144.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$140.98.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$102,680.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,919,071.30. Also, Director Donald Carty purchased 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$133.54 per share, with a total value of C$381,926.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,730,567.32. Insiders sold a total of 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,026 in the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

