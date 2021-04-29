Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Holdings Raised by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,548,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $48,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

