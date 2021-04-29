Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $420.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $423.00 to $420.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $434.77.

CP stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.09. 7,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $214.54 and a 52-week high of $390.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.55.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are going to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.7565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 17.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

