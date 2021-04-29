Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.14

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$35.14 and last traded at C$34.94, with a volume of 376157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CU. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 26.48.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$881.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total value of C$84,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,242 shares in the company, valued at C$1,341,675.87. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $136,478.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

