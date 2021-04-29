Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Shares Up 20%

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT)’s stock price shot up 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 210,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 306,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$37.07 million and a P/E ratio of -29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

Candente Copper Company Profile (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

