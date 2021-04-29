Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$31.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$8.47 and a twelve month high of C$33.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

