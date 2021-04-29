Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $6.89

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $6.67. Cango shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 277 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cango from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Cango alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. On average, analysts expect that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Cango’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Cango by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cango in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cango in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cango in the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Cango in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.