Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 6,133.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 target price on shares of Cansortium in a report on Friday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS:CNTMF opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida and Texas; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company offers its products in the form of oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flowers, prerolls, and cartridges.

