Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Unilever by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unilever by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,612,000 after buying an additional 1,519,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL stock opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.