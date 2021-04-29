Capital Management Corp VA Acquires 10,140 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Conagra Brands makes up about 2.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands stock remained flat at $$36.99 during trading hours on Thursday. 72,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,453. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

