Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Trading 5.4% Higher After Earnings Beat

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $146.67 and last traded at $146.43. 28,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,242,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.95.

The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.