Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%.

Shares of CMO stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $6.44. 682,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. Capstead Mortgage has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $623.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.