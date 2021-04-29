Cardano Price Up 30.9% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion and $3.99 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00074932 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.00329161 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000527 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026510 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003157 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

