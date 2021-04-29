Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.66

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.66 and last traded at $35.58, with a volume of 45665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on CABGY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.