Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.950-2.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.15. 8,996,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

