Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives $12.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Apr 29th, 2021

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

CARS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cars.com stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $905.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.41. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

