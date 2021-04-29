CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Apr 29th, 2021

Mizuho started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.80 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $269.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

Comments


