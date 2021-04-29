Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $7.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.29. 250,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,768. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

