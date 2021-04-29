CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.63

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.63 and last traded at $84.63, with a volume of 5126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

