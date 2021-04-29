CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Issues Earnings Results

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

NASDAQ CBTX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.99. 27,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,220. CBTX has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $762.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens lowered shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

