CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Issues Earnings Results

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%.
NASDAQ CBTX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.99. 27,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,220. CBTX has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $762.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.
About CBTX
CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.
