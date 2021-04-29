Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $21,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $156.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $160.78.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

