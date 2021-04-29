Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) in a research note published on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectar Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.67. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.