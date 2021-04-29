Celo Dollar One Day Trading Volume Hits $131,721.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001891 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $47.09 million and approximately $131,721.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 46,685,336 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

