Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Down 95.6% in April

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the March 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Centamin stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.57. 9,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,534. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

CELTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

