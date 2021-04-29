Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.28 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Centene in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will earn $5.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.25.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

