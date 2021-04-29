CenterPoint Energy (CNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

